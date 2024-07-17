Short Interest in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Declines By 5.5%

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the June 15th total of 3,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 689,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Bank ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 6,779.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Finally, Satovsky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $58.65. 432,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,139. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $58.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.73 and a 200 day moving average of $51.55.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3984 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

