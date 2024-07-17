Short Interest in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Decreases By 7.9%

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the June 15th total of 4,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ IRDM traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $26.84. 1,222,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.03. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.38 and a beta of 0.65. Iridium Communications has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $61.41.

Iridium Communications Increases Dividend

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $203.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.84 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 3.20%. Iridium Communications’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is 266.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Iridium Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Stories

