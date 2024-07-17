Short Interest in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Drops By 8.7%

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 568,400 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the June 15th total of 622,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KVH Industries
Institutional Trading of KVH Industries
KVH Industries Stock Up 1.3 %
KVHI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.62. 22,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,677. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average is $4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.61. KVH Industries has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $8.98.
KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.27 million during the quarter. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 14.54%.
KVH Industries Company Profile
KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than KVH Industries
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Stock Rotation is Underway: Here are the Winners Moving Forward
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Impressive Rally: Eyeing Further Upside for This Financial Stock
Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.