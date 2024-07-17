Short Interest in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Drops By 8.7%

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 568,400 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the June 15th total of 622,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Institutional Trading of KVH Industries

KVH Industries Stock Up 1.3 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KVH Industries in the 4th quarter worth $859,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KVH Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $458,000. Palogic Value Management L.P. boosted its holdings in KVH Industries by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 268,724 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 116,895 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in KVH Industries by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 158,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 30,255 shares in the last quarter. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KVHI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.62. 22,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,677. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average is $4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.61. KVH Industries has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $8.98.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.27 million during the quarter. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 14.54%.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.

Further Reading

