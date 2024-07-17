Short Interest in KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:KNKZF) Rises By 13.0%

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:KNKZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the June 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

KNKZF stock opened at C$64.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$62.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$56.53. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of C$50.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.15.

About KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for farmers in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables. The Corn segment breeds, produces, and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

