Short Interest in NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN) Grows By 20.3%

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,900 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the June 15th total of 86,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NWTN Stock Performance

NWTN stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.12. 29,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,960. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average is $4.97. NWTN has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

NWTN Company Profile

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

