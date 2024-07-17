Short Interest in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Declines By 14.1%

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the June 15th total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Oil States International Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of OIS stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,765,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,172. Oil States International has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.30. The company has a market cap of $293.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.13 and a beta of 2.67.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $167.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.08 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Oil States International will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on OIS. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Oil States International from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Oil States International from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Oil States International from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OIS

Institutional Trading of Oil States International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OIS. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 8.0% during the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,897,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,848,000 after acquiring an additional 215,274 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 109.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 171,971 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Oil States International by 44.0% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 485,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 148,300 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Oil States International in the fourth quarter worth $769,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Oil States International by 524.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 102,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 85,973 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oil States International

(Get Free Report)

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.