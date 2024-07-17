Siacoin Price Reaches $0.0051 (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Siacoin has a market cap of $292.45 million and approximately $14.17 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Siacoin has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,479.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $377.67 or 0.00585688 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.77 or 0.00111302 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008810 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00035779 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.00 or 0.00248124 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00048206 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00070778 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
About Siacoin
SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,755,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,361,723 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.
Buying and Selling Siacoin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.