Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.75 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SIRI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Sirius XM from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.25 to $3.25 in a report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.11.

Sirius XM Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $3.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.84. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $32,546.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 169,309 shares in the company, valued at $440,203.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Sirius XM during the second quarter valued at $28,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

