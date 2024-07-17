SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.64

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.64 and last traded at $13.62, with a volume of 35658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.38.

SiriusPoint Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.21.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $685.50 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiriusPoint

About SiriusPoint

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPNT. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 79,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 84.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 8.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 7.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SiriusPoint by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.