SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.64

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.64 and last traded at $13.62, with a volume of 35658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.38.
The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.21.
SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $685.50 million during the quarter.
SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.
