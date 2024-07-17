SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) Shares Bought by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,137 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,343 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000.

SK Telecom Price Performance

SKM stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $21.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,898. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.14. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.34 and a 1 year high of $22.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SK Telecom ( NYSE:SKM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 8.97%. Research analysts expect that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SKM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Nomura upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

