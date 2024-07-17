SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.45-7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.46.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SL Green Realty to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.46.

Shares of SLG traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.68. 1,502,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,260. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.75. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $64.90. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently -36.32%.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

