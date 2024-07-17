Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Down 1.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.8% on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $240.00 to $165.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Snowflake traded as low as $132.80 and last traded at $133.34. 1,380,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 6,578,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.75.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SNOW. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Snowflake from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.31.

In related news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $2,001,149.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 354,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,571,598.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $2,001,149.92. Following the sale, the executive now owns 354,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,571,598.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $57,743,980.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 494,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,922,410.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 533,460 shares of company stock valued at $66,963,450. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 18.6% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 266.3% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.64 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.75 and a 200 day moving average of $168.10.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.95 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

