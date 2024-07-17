Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SON. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of NYSE SON traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,954. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $61.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 12,183.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

