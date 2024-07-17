Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Receives $16.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.92.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sotera Health

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotera Health

Sotera Health Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHC. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Sotera Health by 43.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,892,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,865,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,056 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,145,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,248 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,598,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Irenic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 2,233,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sotera Health by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,992,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after purchasing an additional 363,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

SHC opened at $12.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.89 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.05. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $19.40.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Sotera Health had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The business had revenue of $248.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.73 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sotera Health

(Get Free Report

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.