SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading Down 2.2%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.70. Approximately 12,886,053 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 42,007,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoundHound AI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SOUN

SoundHound AI Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 8.84 and a quick ratio of 8.84.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 183.49% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. The business had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. SoundHound AI’s revenue was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 116,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $460,190.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 953,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,765,665.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 208,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $1,196,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 659,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,303.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 116,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $460,190.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 953,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,765,665.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 625,728 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,476. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOUN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SoundHound AI by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,166,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,466,000 after buying an additional 2,064,340 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in SoundHound AI by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 10,957 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.