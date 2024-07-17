Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 590,600 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the June 15th total of 543,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BCAL traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.67. 62,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,962. The company has a market capitalization of $271.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.83. Southern California Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.76.

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $10.77 million during the quarter. Southern California Bancorp had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 8.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Southern California Bancorp will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Southern California Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $375,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Southern California Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $1,700,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southern California Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $159,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

