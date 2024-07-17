SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Sets New 12-Month High at $55.38

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.38 and last traded at $55.38, with a volume of 7169 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.85.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.60 and its 200 day moving average is $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFIV. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

