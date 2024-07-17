St. Joe (JOE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $87.80 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

St. Joe Trading Up 4.9 %

NYSE:JOE opened at $61.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.60 and its 200 day moving average is $55.75. St. Joe has a 12 month low of $45.93 and a 12 month high of $65.99.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at St. Joe

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $88,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,227,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,059,388.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $88,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,227,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,059,388.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 65,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $3,815,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,288,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,329,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,650 in the last 90 days. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

Featured Stories

