Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $110.75

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 110.75 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 727.40 ($9.43), with a volume of 4588033 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 723.40 ($9.38).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STAN. Barclays boosted their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 750 ($9.73) to GBX 800 ($10.37) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.86) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 951.33 ($12.34).

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on STAN

Standard Chartered Stock Up 1.4 %

About Standard Chartered

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 745.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 681.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 825.23, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83.

(Get Free Report)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.