Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Short Interest Up 21.1% in June

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the June 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 382,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.
Stereotaxis Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:STXS traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.11. 313,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,565. The firm has a market cap of $174.37 million, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.52. Stereotaxis has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $3.29.
Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 73.32% and a negative return on equity of 111.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Stereotaxis will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Stereotaxis Company Profile
Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.
