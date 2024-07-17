Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Short Interest Up 21.1% in June

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the June 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 382,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Stereotaxis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:STXS traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.11. 313,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,565. The firm has a market cap of $174.37 million, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.52. Stereotaxis has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $3.29.

Get Stereotaxis alerts:

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 73.32% and a negative return on equity of 111.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Stereotaxis will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STXS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stereotaxis by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,613,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 187,437 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Stereotaxis by 1.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,193,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Stereotaxis by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 224,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 32,493 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Stereotaxis by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 169,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 68,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 45.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.