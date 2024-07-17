Stifel Nicolaus Increases Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $380.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $374.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HD. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.58.

NYSE HD opened at $369.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.38.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

