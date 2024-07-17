Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $265.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.54.

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,838. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The stock has a market cap of $148.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 10,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after acquiring an additional 28,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

