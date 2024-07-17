Stifel Nicolaus Raises Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to $137.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $134.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $146.25 to $130.67 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.08.

Shares of CNI stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.26. The company had a trading volume of 62,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,308. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.51 and a 200 day moving average of $125.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $77.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,375,000 after buying an additional 61,498 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,602,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,351,000 after buying an additional 17,083 shares in the last quarter. YCG LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. YCG LLC now owns 250,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,418,000 after buying an additional 14,249 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $816,000. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at about $4,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

