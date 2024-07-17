Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 17th (AMWD, ANGO, ANP, ANTO, ANVS, APLT, ARGX, ASM, BAB, BAC)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, July 17th:

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Zelman & Associates.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Anpario (LON:ANP)

had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 2,065 ($26.78) price target on the stock.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $519.00 price target on the stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $1.60 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $1.25.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.50 target price on the stock.

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. The firm currently has a $48.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $46.00.

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 560 ($7.26) price target on the stock.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $52.00.

BP (NYSE:BP) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $17.00.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $9.00.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $99.00 target price on the stock.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $320.00 price target on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They currently have a $222.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $215.00.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

The Gym Group (LON:GYM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

ITV (LON:ITV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 420 ($5.45) target price on the stock.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 285 ($3.70) price target on the stock.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $51.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $47.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $92.00 price target on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. The firm currently has a $235.00 price target on the stock.

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) had its speculative buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 6,500 ($84.30) target price on the stock.

Renold (LON:RNO) had its not rated rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Maxim Group.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at TD Cowen. TD Cowen currently has a $71.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $88.00.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $27.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Susquehanna. Susquehanna currently has a $37.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00.

Team17 Group (LON:TM17) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $591.00 target price on the stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

