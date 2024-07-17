StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries Trading Up 1.4 %

BRN opened at $2.25 on Friday. Barnwell Industries has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.50. The company has a market cap of $22.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.15.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%.

In other news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 24,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $69,391.79. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,767,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,999,505.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Barnwell Industries news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 24,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $69,391.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,767,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,999,505.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 18,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $50,675.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,735,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,685,678.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 79,440 shares of company stock worth $223,543. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

