StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Barnwell Industries Trading Up 1.4 %
BRN opened at $2.25 on Friday. Barnwell Industries has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.50. The company has a market cap of $22.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.15.
Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%.
Barnwell Industries Company Profile
Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.
