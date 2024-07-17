StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Friday, June 7th.
Orion Energy Systems Price Performance
Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $26.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.42 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 53.45% and a negative net margin of 12.89%. Research analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Orion Energy Systems by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 952,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 502,023 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,630,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 1,594,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,813,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 951,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.
Orion Energy Systems Company Profile
Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.
