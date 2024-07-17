StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

RF Industries Price Performance

RF Industries stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. RF Industries has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average is $3.20.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.28 million. RF Industries had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Further Reading

