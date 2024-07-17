StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Down 6.3 %

NYSE:LITB opened at $0.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.85. LightInTheBox has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $77.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.95.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.17 million for the quarter.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

