StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Price Performance
NTWK opened at $2.89 on Friday. NetSol Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.60.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.47 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 7.33%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About NetSol Technologies
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NetSol Technologies
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.