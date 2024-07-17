StockNews.com Lowers Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TRV. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $261.00 to $252.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $220.67.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $217.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.47. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $232.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 17.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

