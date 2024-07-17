Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Trading Up 2.0 %

SDPI opened at $1.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.02. Superior Drilling Products has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.06.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Superior Drilling Products, Inc. ( NYSE:SDPI Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 169,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.56% of Superior Drilling Products as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

