Synapse Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.01 Million (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One Synapse token can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00000739 BTC on exchanges. Synapse has a market capitalization of $86.17 million and $4.01 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Synapse has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Synapse

Synapse’s genesis date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 212,552,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol.

Buying and Selling Synapse

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse (SYN) is a cross-chain interoperability token of the Synapse Protocol, enabling seamless asset bridging, swaps, and communication across multiple blockchains through its Synapse Interchain Network. SYN is used for governance, liquidity provider incentives, and transaction fees.”

