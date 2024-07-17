Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) traded down 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $95.64 and last traded at $96.13. 54,528 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 285,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.76.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Synaptics from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -35.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.14.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.17 million. Synaptics had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 26.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 15.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

