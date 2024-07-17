Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Synopsys by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 8,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.29, for a total value of $5,364,267.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,360,485.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 8,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.29, for a total transaction of $5,364,267.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,360,485.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.90, for a total transaction of $722,213.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,658,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,870 shares of company stock valued at $49,055,307 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.18.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $37.76 on Wednesday, hitting $575.25. 801,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,138. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $588.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $562.54. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $418.51 and a one year high of $629.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.59, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

