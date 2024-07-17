Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) PT Raised to $142.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $128.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRGP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Targa Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.15.

NYSE:TRGP traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.97. 994,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,109. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $77.27 and a twelve month high of $136.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.48 and a 200 day moving average of $108.07. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $304,083.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 7,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $787,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,744,306.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $304,083.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,691 shares of company stock worth $6,197,632 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Targa Resources by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 38.7% in the second quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 43.4% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the second quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

