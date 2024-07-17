Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director William H. Lyon Sells 30,000 Shares

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $1,929,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,255,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,084,478.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Taylor Morrison Home Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of TMHC traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,701. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.23 and a fifty-two week high of $65.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Taylor Morrison Home
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,404,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,957,000 after purchasing an additional 217,222 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 25,250 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.
