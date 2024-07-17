Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 347,034 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 82,451 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $21,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 68.0% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 36.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 366,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,816,000 after purchasing an additional 98,539 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 212,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $6,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,318.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TMHC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.19. The company had a trading volume of 295,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,517. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.16. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.23 and a fifty-two week high of $65.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

