TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $9,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at $837,196.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,102,206. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 2.2 %

TEL stock traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,015,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,914. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $159.75.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.13.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

