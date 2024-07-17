Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) Short Interest Update

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the June 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 591,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teekay

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TK. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teekay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,439,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Teekay by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,084,487 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,354,000 after acquiring an additional 449,307 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teekay by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,820 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 51,441 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Teekay by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 161,427 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 66,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teekay by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 29,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Stock Up 3.6 %

TK traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $8.52. The company had a trading volume of 478,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,420. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.17. Teekay has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.64.

Teekay Increases Dividend

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $365.05 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from Teekay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 105.70%. Teekay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

