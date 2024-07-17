TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Stock Price Down 7.1%

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.91 and last traded at $5.93. 11,248,720 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 20,321,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on WULF. Roth Capital raised shares of TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price target on the stock. Compass Point lowered their price objective on TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on TeraWulf from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TeraWulf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.53.

TeraWulf Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average of $2.61.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 56.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.86 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $227,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 337,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TeraWulf

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TeraWulf by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

See Also

