TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $92.42 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 30.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $117.96 million and approximately $92.42 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0211 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00043544 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00009501 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00015454 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00010184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00005634 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000111 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,958,703,023 coins and its circulating supply is 5,579,708,641 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.