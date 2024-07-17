TerraClassicUSD (USTC) One Day Volume Hits $49.21 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 28.4% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.0205 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $114.26 million and approximately $49.21 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00042955 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00009579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00016048 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00010170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00005563 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000111 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,958,626,756 coins and its circulating supply is 5,579,622,419 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

