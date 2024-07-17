Teton Advisors (OTCMKTS:TETAA) Shares Up 6.2%

Teton Advisors, LLC (OTCMKTS:TETAA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.50. 815 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.
Teton Advisors Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.76.
About Teton Advisors
Teton Advisors, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for investment companies, portfolio management for businesses or institutional clients. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income and balanced portfolio.
