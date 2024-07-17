Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 83.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,048,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,398,637,000 after buying an additional 1,154,513 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,928,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,033,283,000 after buying an additional 1,095,303 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $1,649,592,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,035,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,846,000 after buying an additional 1,502,989 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,606,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $976,765,000 after buying an additional 1,972,304 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TXN stock traded down $2.36 on Wednesday, reaching $204.26. 7,755,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,436,955. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $210.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $185.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.05.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXN. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.76.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

