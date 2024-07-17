Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Raised to $200.00 at Citigroup

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $185.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.20% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.62.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $206.62 on Monday. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $206.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. First National Advisers LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,005,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,538,000 after buying an additional 145,328 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 12,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,311 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

