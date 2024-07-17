The Foschini Group Limited (OTC:FHNGY) Declares Dividend of $0.06

The Foschini Group Limited (OTC:FHNGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0643 per share on Monday, August 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This is a boost from The Foschini Group’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The Foschini Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FHNGY opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.76. The Foschini Group has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $7.55.

The Foschini Group Company Profile

The Foschini Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates independent chain-stores in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through TFG Africa, TFG London, and TFG Australia segments. It offers clothing, shoes, jewelry, sports products, equipment and accessories, fan gear products, and branded products for men, women, and kids; beauty products, including fragrance, makeup, skincare, body care, haircare, and grooming products, as well as tools and brushes; watches, fine and fashion jewelry, engagement rings and wedding bands, and metal and stone products; furniture, appliances, decor, home furnishings, kitchen and dining products, bed and bath products, and garden and outdoor products; cellphones, laptops and tablets, TVs and home theatre, audio and gaming products, smart watches and wearables, and other technology accessories.

