The Foschini Group Limited (OTC:FHNGY) Declares Dividend of $0.06

The Foschini Group Limited (OTC:FHNGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0643 per share on Monday, August 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This is a boost from The Foschini Group’s previous dividend of $0.05.
The Foschini Group Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of FHNGY opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.76. The Foschini Group has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $7.55.
