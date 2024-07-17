The Gabelli Utility Trust Declares Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:GUT)

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE GUT remained flat at $6.14 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 100,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,959. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average is $5.66. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $7.17.
About The Gabelli Utility Trust
