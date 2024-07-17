The Gabelli Utility Trust Declares Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:GUT)

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GUT remained flat at $6.14 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 100,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,959. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average is $5.66. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $7.17.

About The Gabelli Utility Trust

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

