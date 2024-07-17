The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $124.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $163.00 to $124.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 54.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $201.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.63.

Five Below Stock Down 21.6 %

FIVE stock traded down $22.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.03. 8,136,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,945. Five Below has a 52 week low of $78.70 and a 52 week high of $216.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Further Reading

