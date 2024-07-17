The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $14,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $382,000. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 8,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 346,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,063,000 after purchasing an additional 55,953 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $98,194.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,061,400.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $98,194.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,061,400.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $208,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,368,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,419 shares of company stock worth $1,022,826. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.27.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,852,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,754. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $180.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.78. The stock has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.74%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

