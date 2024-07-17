The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Given New $162.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PNC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.09.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $180.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $208,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,395 shares in the company, valued at $94,368,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $208,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,395 shares in the company, valued at $94,368,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,826. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,039,481,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,888,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046,226 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,739,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,437,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,854 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,766,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,039,000 after purchasing an additional 778,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15,539.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 644,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,727,000 after purchasing an additional 639,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

